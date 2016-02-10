BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Sparebanken Sor :
* Q4 net interest income 386 million Norwegian crowns ($45.14 million) versus 375 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 48 million crowns versus 19 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 149 million crowns versus 184 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 9.0 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5506 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.