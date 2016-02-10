BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Cerved Information Solutions SpA :
* FY preliminary revenue 353.5 million euros ($396.38 million) versus 331.3 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary EBITDA 170.8 million euros versus 160.1 million euros a year ago
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.