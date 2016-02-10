BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Adds cancer immunotherapy company ARMO BioSciences to portfolio
* ARMO BioSciences announced successful completion of a $50 million Series C financing
* HBM Healthcare Investments invested $10 million in this round Source text - bit.ly/1KFDxCG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.