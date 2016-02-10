MOVES- Aon, Citigroup, iCapital
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 10 Komax Holding AG :
* Decided to add a proposal to the agenda of the AGM of May 12 to increase the registration and voting rights restriction from 5 pct to 15 pct Source text - bit.ly/1Wepwg8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.