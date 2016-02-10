BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Banco di Sardegna SpA :
* FY preliminary net loss at 2.1 million euros ($2.36 million) versus profit of 35.8 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary operating income at 425.3 million euros versus 472.0 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary net profit before non recurring items at 18.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.