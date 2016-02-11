Feb 11 Ablynx NV :

* New England Journal of Medicine publishes Ablynx's Phase II titan study of caplacizumab in patients with acquired TTP

* Based on these results, Ablynx is on track to file for conditional approval of caplacizumab in Europe in the first half of 2017

* Confirmatory international Phase III study in patients with acquired TTP is ongoing and will be used to support a BLA submission in 2018 in the USA

* Proof-of-concept in the Phase II TITAN study was achieved with significant reductions in time to platelet count normalisation and recurrences while on treatment with caplacizumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)