Feb 11 Ablynx NV :
* New England Journal of Medicine publishes Ablynx's Phase
II titan study of caplacizumab in patients with acquired TTP
* Based on these results, Ablynx is on track to file for
conditional approval of caplacizumab in Europe in the first half
of 2017
* Confirmatory international Phase III study in patients
with acquired TTP is ongoing and will be used to support a BLA
submission in 2018 in the USA
* Proof-of-concept in the Phase II TITAN study was achieved
with significant reductions in time to platelet count
normalisation and recurrences while on treatment with
caplacizumab
