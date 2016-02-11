UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Actia Group SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 109.4 million euros ($123.6 million)compared to 92.8 million euros a year ago
* Sees FY 2015 results close to 2014
* Says 2016 will be another year of growth for the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.