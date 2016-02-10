BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 TINC Comm VA :
* TINC invests in public-private partnership for renovation and expansion of Beatrix lock in Nieuwegein
* Investment is currently limited to a participation of less than 5 pct and an investment amount of below 500,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1O313V1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.