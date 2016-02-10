BRIEF-Migme is looking to finalise a series of convertible note transactions
* It is currently looking to finalise a series of convertible note transactions prior to Monday 17 April 2017
Feb 10 Jcdecaux SA :
* Jcdecaux wins the bus shelter advertising contract for Kensington and Chelsea
* This 15 year contract includes provision, installation, maintenance and advertising operations for 80 new bus shelters
April 10 China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."