UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 MGI Coutier SA :
* Q4 revenue 221.2 million euros versus 172.9 million euros ($194.2 million) year ago
* For 2016, the group will exceed 900 million euros in turnover
* For 2018, the group reiterates target to achieve a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit between 7 and 8 pct Source text: bit.ly/1SIyAfI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.