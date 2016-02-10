Feb 10 Nykredit Realkredit :

* Says Nykredit Association approves plans to list Nykredit on stock exchange

* Says in accordance with decision of Committee of representatives, Nykredit will continue its preparations for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit

* Says Nykredit is expected to be ready for a stock exchange listing within a period of 12-24 months, but the final timing depends on market conditions and whether sufficient clarity is achieved about the coming international capital requirements.