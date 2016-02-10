BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Nykredit Realkredit :
* Says Nykredit Association approves plans to list Nykredit on stock exchange
* Says in accordance with decision of Committee of representatives, Nykredit will continue its preparations for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit
* Says Nykredit is expected to be ready for a stock exchange listing within a period of 12-24 months, but the final timing depends on market conditions and whether sufficient clarity is achieved about the coming international capital requirements. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.