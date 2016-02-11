Feb 11 Italtile Ltd

* H1 headline earnings per share grew 22 pct to 43.4 cents

* H1 system-wide turnover increased 13 pct to 3.08 bln rand(2014: 2.72 bln rand), while same store revenue improved 11 pct

* Sees second half proving increasingly challenging for all participants in sector

* Board has declared an interim gross cash dividend of 14.0 cents per share (2014: 12.0 cents)