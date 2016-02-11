Feb 11 Solocal Group SA :
* Reports full year revenues of 873 million euros ($985.97
million) in 2015, down 5.3 percent compared to 2014
* Full year recurring EBITDA is 270 million euro in 2015,
down 13.0 percent compared to 2014
* Full year net financial expense is negative 84 million
euros in 2015, in reduction of 14.9 percent compared to 2014
* Full year recurring income from continued activities
amounts to 73 million euros in 2015, down 22.8 percent compared
to 2014
* Full year net income is 27 million euros in 2015, down
55.1 percent compared to 2014
* Full year net cash flow is 58 million euros in 2015, up
53.9 percent compared to 2014
