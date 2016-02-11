Feb 11 Dcc Plc

* dcc reports very strong growth in q3 operating profit

* dcc continues to expect that both operating profit and adjusted earnings per share will be very significantly ahead of prior year and in line with current market consensus

* dcc remains ambitious to continue growth and development of its business in existing and new geographies and retains a strong, well-funded and liquid balance sheet

* two large acquisitions completed earlier in financial year, esso retail france and butagaz, performed in line with, or modestly ahead of, expectations

* whilst overall heating-related volumes were held back by mild temperatures, a good margin and cost performance was achieved