PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 11 Dcc Plc
* dcc reports very strong growth in q3 operating profit
* dcc continues to expect that both operating profit and adjusted earnings per share will be very significantly ahead of prior year and in line with current market consensus
* dcc remains ambitious to continue growth and development of its business in existing and new geographies and retains a strong, well-funded and liquid balance sheet
* two large acquisitions completed earlier in financial year, esso retail france and butagaz, performed in line with, or modestly ahead of, expectations
* whilst overall heating-related volumes were held back by mild temperatures, a good margin and cost performance was achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
