Feb 11 Norwegian Property ASA :
* EPRA NAV up by 0.24 crown per share in Q4
* Q4 gross income 217.9 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 221 million crowns)
* Q4 operating profit before fair value adjustments 140.6 million crowns (Reuters poll 172
million crowns)
* Says will consider quarterly dividend payments in 2016
* In line with expected strengthening in operational results, a resumption of dividend
payments will be proposed by the board
* Rental income is expected to rise somewhat during 2016 in step with the continued
phasing-in of new leases
Source text for Eikon:
Source text to Reuters POLL:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)