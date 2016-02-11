Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 QPR Software Plc :
* Q4 net sales 2.5 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 78,000 euros versus 417,000 euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.02 euro for 2015
* Proposes to decide on payment of special dividend of 0.01 euro during 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order