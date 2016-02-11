Feb 11 (Reuters) -
* Zurich general insurance ad interim ceo and chairman de
swaan says 8,000 is not just job losses, it is people effected
by cost savings but says there will be some job losses
* Zurich general insurance ad interim ceo and chairman de
swaan says simple sum shows that 15 percent of workforce will be
effected by cost reductions and that will apply to jobs in
switzerland
* Zurich cfo says uses for deploying excess capital haven't
changed - firstly organic growth then acquisitions and then
returning it to investors
* Zurich ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says major
task for greco to plan for new strategy beyond 2016, will
communicate this in h2 2016, probably towards the end of this
year
* Zurich insurance cio says our macroeconomic outlook
remains one of low growth, low inflation and low interest rates
* Zurich insurance's de swaan says when remuneration report
released on march 4, you will see that remuneration system
reflects good and bad times
* Zurich insurance's de swaan says optimistic will see very
significant improvement in general insurance combined ratio in
2016
* Zurich general insurance ceo terryn says we will continue
to review our portfolio and footprint in 2016
* Zurich insurance cio says does not subscribe to notion
that china's economy is heading for hard landing
* Zurich ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says at this
point in time not yet possible to provide precise breakdown
where and in which business areas job losses will be
* Zurich insurance's de swaan says fact that we are able to
propose dividend of 17 sfr shows belief in attractive and
sustainable dividend going forward
