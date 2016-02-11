Feb 11 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Q4 EBITDA 493 million Norwegian crowns ($57.79 million) (Reuters poll 457 million crowns)

* End-Q4 order backlog 19.60 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 20.60 billion crowns) 

* Proposes for the general meeting on May 9 dividends for fiscal year 2015 of 4.25 crowns per share to be paid

* Board has decided to write down goodwill and intangible assets by 300 million crowns in Q4 in oil and gas business

* Says Kongsberg Digital will be established during the H1 2016

* Says oil and gas engineering services will be restructured and consolidated in Kongsberg Maritime

* Kongsberg Maritime level of activity in 2016 is expected to be somewhat lower compared to 2015

* Kongsberg Maritime restructuring costs in 2016, currently estimated to roughly 50 million-100 million crowns

* Kongsberg Defence Systems' order backlog provides a good platform for a somewhat higher level of activity in 2016

* Kongsberg Protech systems activity level is expected to increase somewhat in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

