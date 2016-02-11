UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Haldex Ab
* Says board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of SEK 2.00 (3.00) per share be distributed
* Q4 operating income, excluding One-Off items, SEK m 76 (101)
* Reuters poll: Q4 adjusted EBIT was seen at 96 million SEK, net sales at 1.11 billion SEK, dividend at 3.06 SEK per share
* Haldex says positive trend will continue in India, but we expect no significant improvement in Brazil and China in 2016
* Net sales in Q4 totaled SEK 1,052 (1,092) mln
* Says European market is looking promising in 2016 with an increase in order intake, while North America is forecasted to see a decline from strong year of 2015Says however, 2016 is forecasted to be a year of above average volumes in North America
* Says our goal is to continue securing high profitability in line with 2015, but with a softer market it will be a challenge to reach this objective for full year
* In addition, board proposes that shares be repurchased for use in acquisitions or to be cancelled, thus increasing shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.