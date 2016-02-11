Feb 11 Gerresheimer AG
* Adjusted EBITDA climbs to 277.9 mln euros
* Adjusted EBITDA expected for 2016 at approximately 320 mln
euros
* Revenues in financial year 2015 up 6.8 pct to 1,377.2 mln
eur
* Adjusted earnings per share rise 18.0 pct to 3.41 euros
* Proposed dividend of 0.85 euros per share (2014: 0.75
euros per share)
* Approximately 9 pct revenue growth expected in 2016, with
4 pct to 5 pct on organic basis
* Capital expenditure in financial year 2016 is anticipated
to be no more than roughly 8 pct of revenues at constant
exchange rates
* Confirms its indication for the financial years 2016 to
2018
