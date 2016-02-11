Feb 11 Marimekko Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 27.5 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago

* Will propose 2015 dividend of 0.35 euro per share

* Marimekko group's net sales for 2016 are forecasted to be at same level as in 2015

* 2016 operating profit excluding restructuring costs is expected to be higher than in previous year Source text for Eikon:

