Feb 11 Netent Publ Ab

* Says proposed transfer to shareholders is SEK 8.00 (5.00) per share

* Netent Q4 revenues increased by 34.0% to sek 323.1 (241.1) million

* Says see good conditions for continued strong growth in 2016 supported by growing market shares in UK, a large pipeline of signed customers yet to be launched, mobile growth and expansion in North America

* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 121.8 (80.3) million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mia Shanley)