Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Netent Publ Ab
* Says proposed transfer to shareholders is SEK 8.00 (5.00) per share
* Netent Q4 revenues increased by 34.0% to sek 323.1 (241.1) million
* Says see good conditions for continued strong growth in 2016 supported by growing market shares in UK, a large pipeline of signed customers yet to be launched, mobile growth and expansion in North America
* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 121.8 (80.3) million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order