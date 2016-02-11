Feb 11 Suess Microtec AG :

* FY sales of 148.5 million euros ($167.72 million) (previous year: 145.3 million euros) in last fiscal year

* Order backlog amounted to 117.6 million euros (12/31/2014: 75.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT came in at 5.0 million euros (previous year: 8.4 million euros)

* For Q1 2016 management board expects an order intake between 25 and 35 million euros

* Guides sales for fiscal year to come in between 170 million euros and 180 million euros

* 2016 operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of 9 million euros -13 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)