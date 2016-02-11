UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 11 Tate & Lyle Plc
* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement
* Group remains on track to deliver full year guidance
* Strong volume growth in Europe and Asia Pacific more than offset softer demand in North America and Latin America
* Splenda Sucralose volume was ahead of comparative period although, as expected, pricing was lower year-on-year
* In bulk ingredients, North American sweetener volume in quarter was slightly ahead of comparative period
* Outlook for full year remains unchanged
* While in near term we expect weakness in commodity markets to persist, we will continue to target stable earnings from core bulk ingredients and to manage commodities to dampen volatility
* Speciality food ingredients performed steadily with volume ahead of comparative period
* In food systems, volume continued to grow and also benefited from acquisition of Gemacom in December 2014
* As a result, we now expect a small loss from commodities for full year
* Longer term outlook for business remains positive
* In speciality food ingredients we expect market to grow at mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
