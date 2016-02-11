UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Glencore Plc
* Q4 total copper production 374.7 kt versus 397.4 kt year ago
* FY own sourced copper production was down 3 pct to 1,502,200 tonnes in 2015
* FY own sourced nickel production was 96,200 tonnes, down 5 pct
* FY oil entitlement production increased by 44 pct to 10.6 million barrels
* FY own sourced zinc production was 1,444,800 tonnes, up 4 pct
* FY attributable ferrochrome production was 1,462,000 tonnes, 13 pct up on 2014
* FY coal production was down 10% to 131.5 million tonnes
* Sees 2016 ferrochrome production 1,575 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2016 copper production of 1,390 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2016 zinc production 1,095 ± 25 kt
* Sees 2016 lead production 285 ± 10 kt
* Sees 2016 nickel production 116 ± 4 kt
* Sees 2016 coal production 130 ± 3 mt
* Sees 2016 oil production on entitlement interest basis of 8,500 ± 300 kbbl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.