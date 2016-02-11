Feb 11 Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Today issuing its interim management statement for nine months ended 31 December 2015

* Outlook for full year remains in line with our expectations

* Combined sales of Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight over nine month period have remained broadly in line with same period last year and volumes have increased by 2 pct

* Production of demineralised whey powder and galacto-oligosaccharide ("GOS") has commenced at our factory in Davidstow

* Now expect net proceeds from sale of its dairies operations before working capital adjustments to be around lower end of our 40-50 million stg guidance

* Furthermore, we anticipate a negative working capital adjustment resulting in net proceeds before costs to be approximately 30 million stg

* In a challenging market, our cheese and spreads brands have performed well, with all four key brands increasing or maintaining value share in quarter

* In Q3, Cathedral City and Frylight have built on strong performances seen in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: