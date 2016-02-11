Feb 11 Masonite Africa Ltd :

* Corporate finance division of Investec Bank Limited has been appointed by business rescue practitioner, Pierre De Villiers Berrangé, to act as transaction advisor

* Transaction advisor and company have agreed a timeline for transaction process which has commenced

* Corporate finance division of investec to be transaction advisor to company for potential disposal of company's business or part thereof

* All interested parties are invited to contact transaction advisors to register their interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)