Feb 11 Masonite Africa Ltd :
* Corporate finance division of Investec Bank Limited has
been appointed by business rescue practitioner, Pierre De
Villiers Berrangé, to act as transaction advisor
* Transaction advisor and company have agreed a timeline
for transaction process which has commenced
* Corporate finance division of investec to be transaction
advisor to company for potential disposal of company's business
or part thereof
* All interested parties are invited to contact transaction
advisors to register their interest
