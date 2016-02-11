Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Seamless Distribution AB
* Says signs SEQR agreement with supermarket operator lambrechts and strengthens position on Belgian market
* Says Lambrechts supplies and supports over 350 independent retailers, including 100 local supermarkets with the SPAR and SPAR Express logo and 50 neighborhood stores with the SUPRA or PRIMA brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order