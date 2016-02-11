Feb 11 Noemalife SpA :

* Unit Medasys signs contract with Centre Hospitalier du Nord au Luxembourg for 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) in three years

* To create and manage the electronic medical records system of anesthesiology and emergency medicine for Centre Hospitalier du Nord au Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)