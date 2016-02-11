Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Mycronic Publ Ab
* Says buys royotech och kognitec
* Buys 75 pct of RoyoTech Digitalelektronik GmbH and has option to buy remaining 25 pct
* Buys 100 pct of Kognitec Vertrieb and Service GmbH
* Both companies are based in Höhenkirchen, Germany
* Companies consolidated in Mycronic from Jan. 1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order