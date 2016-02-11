Feb 11 Mycronic Publ Ab

* Says buys royotech och kognitec

* Buys 75 pct of RoyoTech Digitalelektronik GmbH and has option to buy remaining 25 pct

* Buys 100 pct of Kognitec Vertrieb and Service GmbH

* Both companies are based in Höhenkirchen, Germany

* Companies consolidated in Mycronic from Jan. 1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)