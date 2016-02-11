UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Piquadro SpA :
* 9-month revenue 49.8 million euros versus 48.5 million euros ($54.9 million) a year ago
* 9-month net profit 3.1 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
* Despite rising production costs caused by the appreciation of the US dollar against euro, the management expects rising net profits
* Management foresees a positive trend for rest of financial year 2015/16 and growing rates similar to those experienced in first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.