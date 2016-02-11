Feb 11 Piquadro SpA :

* 9-month revenue 49.8 million euros versus 48.5 million euros ($54.9 million) a year ago

* 9-month net profit 3.1 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago

* Despite rising production costs caused by the appreciation of the US dollar against euro, the management expects rising net profits

* Management foresees a positive trend for rest of financial year 2015/16 and growing rates similar to those experienced in first nine months