Feb 11 Pescanova SA :

* Nueva Pescanova SL (NPVA) formalizes senior credit facility of 125 million euros ($141.5 million)

* Says impact from this credit on the equity of Nueva Pescanova SL can be "very significant"

* Says impact from the credit can reduce or outdate the equity estimate of NPVA from Nov. 30 Source text for Eikon:

