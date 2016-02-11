Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 Planet Soft SA :
* Q4 net profit 166,958 zlotys ($42,583) versus loss of 147,979 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 1.3 million zlotys versus 499,136 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9208 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order