Feb 12 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

* Carl Zeiss Meditec AG grows, boosted by currency tailwinds

* revenue increases by 8.9 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 3.8 percent) to 263 mln eur

* earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, to 32.2 million eur

* Q1 has not changed expectations for fiscal year

* We shall continue to strive for growth that is at least on a par with market growth, and for an EBIT margin in range of 13 to 15 percent

* strongest growth once again in surgical ophthalmology

* EBIT margin reaches 12.3 percent