Feb 11 Topdanmark :

* Q4 combined ratio 91.6 percent (Reuters poll 89.8 percent )

* Q4 post-tax profit 278 million Danish crowns ($42.13 million)(Reuters poll 280 million crowns)

* Impacted by lower investment returns, FY profit on life insurance declined to 174 million crowns (2014: 200 million crowns)

* Assumed combined ratio for 2016 remains unchanged at around 91 pct excluding run-off

* 2016 post-tax profit forecast model: 800-900 crowns, excluding run-off, representing EPS of 9.2 crowns

* Still expects negative premium growth in 2016

* Share buy-back programme for 2016, which will be executed from Feb. 12, 2016 until announcement of 2016 annual report on Feb. 23, 2017, is 1.25 billion crowns ($1 = 6.5990 Danish crowns)