Feb 11 Alteo Ltd :

* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 turnover of 2 billion rupees versus 1.82 billion rupees last year

* Quarterly profit before taxation 245.9 million rupees versus 674.1 million rupees last year 

* Says for Agri and Sugars segment "production in Tanzania should be lower than last year due to a below average sucrose level" Source text: bit.ly/1Wg3Ikh Further company coverage: