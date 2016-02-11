Feb 11 Euroinvestor com A/S :
* Ulrik Tofte Jensen, chairman in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 230,000 Euroinvestor.com
shares at 13.50 Danish crowns per share
* Peter Riggelsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com
shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company
* Peter Søby Daugaard Svendsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 220,000
Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company
* Christian Bertel Seidelin, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000
Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share
* Jens Carrit Alminde, former CEO in Euroinvestor.com, - sale of 1.4 million shares at
13.50 crowns per share
