Feb 17 ABN Amro Group NV :

* Reports Q4 net interest income of 1.50 billion euros ($1.67 billion) compared to 1.54 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating income is 2.05 billion euros compared to 2.09 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating profit is 524 million euros compared to 631 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 net profit is 272 million euros versus 304 million euros in Reuters poll