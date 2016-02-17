BRIEF-Gurit Holding Q1 net sales amounted to CHF 87.4 million
* Total net sales for Q1-2017 amounted to 87.4 million Swiss francs ($86.86 million), a 3.6 percent increase on a currency-adjusted base (-0.4 percent in reported Swiss francs)
Feb 17 Sulzer AG :
* Signed a large-scale process pump delivery contract with Metsa Fibre in Finland
* Investment of 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) is the largest ever in the wood-processing industry in Finland Source text - bit.ly/1Ql1iw9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contract to acquire 40 pct of Swiss group Eversys, with option to acquire the remaining 60 pct through a "put & call" mechanism