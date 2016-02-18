Nestle Sa

* Ceo says not abandoning 5-6 percent medium to long-term growth target, but have to be realistic

* Cfo says might see marginal tailwind from commodities in 2016

* Cfo says q1 will be impacted by comparison base in india, growth expected to be soft

* Ceo says china to remain an important growth driver

* Ceo says m&a, bolt-on acquisitions stay on the agenda

* Cfo says expects to see still headwinds from indian noodles in h1