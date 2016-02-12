Feb 12 CIEL Textile Ltd :

* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 group pre-tax profit of 207.8 million rupees versus 175.7 million rupees last year

* Qtrly revenue of 2.53 billion rupees versus 2.42 billion rupees year ago

* Says forward order books for next quarter are similar to those of last year but margins under pressure, mainly in knitwear unit

* Says "cost reduction efforts need to be continued"