BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :
* Dividend of 38.00 Swiss francs ($39) per share
* FY net profit 168.2 million Swiss francs(+4.4%)
* FY tier-1-ratio / CET1-ratio: 18.7 pct
Outlook 2016: stable net income expected
Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017