UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Lotus Bakeries NV :
* Reports full year net result of 45.6 million euros, up by 8.8 million euros
* FY REBITDA is 82.6 million euros compared to 67.0 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue is 411.6 million euros compared to 347.9 million euros a year ago
* FY turnover growth reflects 18.3 percent, mainly due to very strong organic growth of over 13 percent
* Proposes gross dividend of 14.2 euro per share in 2015
* Says right strategy and a good basis are in place for continuing, profitable, long-term growth Source text: bit.ly/1O69KOo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources