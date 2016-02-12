Feb 12 NASDAQ Riga:

* Says AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP to announce voluntary takeover bid of Latvijas balzams shares

* Says price of one share in voluntary takeover bid is set to be 9 euros ($10.18)

* AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP offers to buy-out not less than 224,907 of Latvijas balzams share

* If the shareholders of Latvijas balzams will accept the offer for the share amount which in total is less than 224,907 shares, the offer shall become null and void Source text for Eikon:

