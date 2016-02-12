Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Pricer ab q4 order intake of sek 108 (115) m

* Pricer ab q4 operating profit of sek 7.4 (7.2) M

* Pricer ab says board proposes to annual general meeting to resume dividend for 2015 with 0.25 (0) sek per share

* Pricer ab says we are dealing with a relatively tough market scenario and will issue no forecast for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)