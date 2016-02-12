Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Karo bio ab says net sales increased to msek 69.1 (30.1), whereof q4 msek 57.4 (8.1)

* Karo bio ab says board of directors proposes that parent company changes name to karo pharma ab

* Net loss was MSEK 78.2 (-59.3), whereof q4 msek -24.7 (-21.8)

* Karo bio ab says underwriting agreements have been obtained for 100 per cent of issue, of which chairman Anders Lönner underwrites over 97 per cent. (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)