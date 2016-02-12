Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 SSBV Rovsing A/S :
* H1 revenue 12.2 million Danish crowns versus 8.7 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 1.7 million crowns versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015/16 revenue outlook of 24 million - 28 million crowns
* Expectation regarding EBITDA is adjusted from 0 crowns - 1 million crowns to a result in level of 0 crowns to loss 3 million for 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)