Feb 12 Alstom :

* Signs together with Bouygues Travaux Publics a contract with the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) to upgrade and extend the Light Rail Transit Line 1 of Manila metro

* Contract is worth about 450 million euros ($507.96 million), including about 160 million euros for Alstom

* Extended line is scheduled to enter into commercial service in 2020 Source text: bit.ly/1owrzlc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)