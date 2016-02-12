BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
Feb 12 Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG :
* FY 2015 loss of 613,000 euros due to depreciations
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017