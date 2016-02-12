Feb 12 Finbond Group Ltd :
* Have resolved to implement a capital raising of
approximately 525 million rand by way of an underwritten rights
offer
* Net earnings will be denominated in US$ within 12 months
of effective date and intention is to grow US$ earnings to
approximately 70 pct - 80 pct of net earnings in 3 to 5 years
* 157.2 million new finbond ordinary shares of 0.0001 cents
each, in authorised but unissued share capital of company, will
be offered
* Purpose of rights offer is to provide Finbond with
capital in amount of 525 million rand to enable it to conclude
initial North American acquisitions and for general working
capital, funding and future growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)